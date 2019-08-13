Enneagram 101

The Enneagram, a powerful ancient tool for transformation, has gained increasing popularity over the last few years. But is the hype warranted? What exactly is the Enneagram? Where does it come from and why can it be helpful to us?

This introductory class will explore these questions while also reviewing the nine types to help you figure out your type. Utilizing a group setting, this class brings a valuable, deeper dynamic to each person’s experience with the Enneagram. Whether you’re completely new to the Enneagram or already familiar with it and wanting to learn more, this class is for you.

Knowing your type is not required for this class, but upon signing up you will receive a FREE Enneagram Types Overview PDF that can be used as a tool to help you identify your type and also learn more.

Light refreshments provided.

About the Teacher:

Wesley Nichols is a Certified Enneagram Teacher and founder of Enneagram Chattanooga (enneagramchattanooga.com). Wesley also works as a licensed marriage and family therapist in Chattanooga, TN and an Enneagram coach for people across the United States.

As a certified Narrative Enneagram teacher and International Enneagram Association Professional, Wesley has received over 200 hours of in-person training and workshops through the Narrative Enneagram and the Enneagram Institute. Wesley uses his knowledge and passion for the Enneagram to help individuals, groups, and teams find deeper understanding, growth, and connection.