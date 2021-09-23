Enneagram 201

The Enneagram is a system that helps you uncover your core personality, deeper motivations, and unconscious patterns. But more than that, it is a map that helps you grow beyond your personality and shows the way to your true self. It is a powerful tool for psychospiritual development

This second workshop in the Enneagram series will introduce you to the three dominant instincts (Self-preservation, Sexual, and Social) as well as how your dominant instinct affects your dominant type to create your subtype. We will look at the 27 subtypes and discuss how to determine your specific subtype. With this knowledge, you’re able to unlock all of the magic the Enneagram holds for personal growth.

In the final class in October, we will learn how to use the Enneagram system as a process map for personal growth.

Please note: masks are required. Complimentary happy hour beverages provided.

About the instructor:

Shelley Prevost is the Co-founder of Big Self School, a personal growth school that supports the mental and emotional wellbeing of leaders through coaching, workshops, books, a podcast, and the Enneagram. She is a licensed therapist, educational psychologist, and leadership coach. Shelley was previously the Director of Happiness and partner at Chattanooga-based VC firm, Lamp Post Group, and has also worked as a performance consultant and a startup CEO. After working as a business leader and startup executive for over 10 years, Shelley has returned to her roots in psychology and promoting self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and empathy in all their forms. She is currently enrolled in the Chestnut-Paes Enneagram Academy and is excited to integrate the Enneagram system in coaching and workshops. She has written about her work on purpose, relationships, workplace culture, and leadership in columns for Inc. and The Huffington Post. Her work has also appeared in Time, Yahoo Business, Fast Company, LifeHacker, and Business Insider. Passionate about helping women develop authentic leadership, Shelley gave a 2015 TEDx talk entitled "Lead Like a Girl."