The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the public to “War and Pieces,” an I Cantori chamber choir concert featuring guest guitarist Enrique Sandoval-Cisternas on Sunday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, the musical event will include arrangements from Walt Whitman’s Civil War poetry by Jeffery Van and Ethan McGrath. This concert will be held in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium and is free and open to the public.