ETC WELCOMES SAINT PATRICK'S DAY WITH AN IRISH TALE OF FAMILY

The beautiful, rolling hills of Ireland hold many stories and many secrets. Playwright Brian Friel manages to perfectly combine the whimsical nature of the country with the easy relatability of family dysfunction in DANCING AT LUGHNASA.

With it’s premiere in 1990, DANCING AT LUGHNASA dazzled audiences with it’s quick wit and charming portrayal of a family on the brink of crisis. Whether from circumstances outside of their control, or circumstances of their own making, each member of the family begins to question their life choices as well as their relationships with those around them.

The story is told from the perspective of Michael Evans, who weaves the story between the present and the past he knew. Growing up in a house full of women might be a challenge for any young man, but the fierce love of his four aunts and mother gave Michael a stable footing in life, despite his wayward father. With a playful voice, Friel tells of the hardships and everyday struggles that the family faces and the realistic nature of the story makes it easy for audiences to connect with.

With the 2018 season focused on family, Friel’s offering was an obvious choice for the ETC production team.

Newcomer to ETC, Anna L Blair plays the eldest sister, Kate, a staunchly catholic woman who has always felt the burden of providing for her family. Blair states, “We all live the scripts that we have written for ourselves. We all play the role we think is expected of us. When something alters that script we can either adapt or give up.”

Michael, the narrator of the story will be portrayed by local actor, Zachery Green. “I feel like this show is important for families, or any close net group of people. Things can change fast without us realizing what’s happening. Those moments of togetherness should be held the highest in recollection, and I think this show highlights that rather well.” This will also be Green’s first time performing with ETC.

After the rousing success of their season opener, NEXT TO NORMAL, ETC is excited to bring this subtle story of loyalty and familial bonds to the Chattanooga area!