ETC follows up its season opening production of SIDE SHOW, a musical that examined the freak in all of us, with a play that examines the faith in all of us. A relatively new play to hit the market, THE CHRISTIANS is a play about the pastor of a church, that started in a storefront and now finds itself as a megachurch, with thousands of members, a huge building, a debt paid off and a coffee shop in it’s lobby. This Pastor delivers a sermon that ends with an abrupt change in the philosophical and theological beliefs of this congregation he has shepherded. This change forces a schism and also forces personal reflection.

Director Garry Posey points out, “Christianity is such a complex ideal for me to begin with, I’m fascinated by the faithful devotion and fellowship, but I’m conflicted when ideology challenges what I understand about Christ’s teachings. THE CHRISTIANS, within the first few pages of the script, captures such a personal conflict and uses it as an inciting incident to affect change. And the result is both unexpected and completely understandable.”

Hnath teaches at New York University and is a resident playwright at New Dramatists. His plays “RED SPEEDO” (about doping in the world of competitive athletics) and “THE CHRISTIANS” have both been awarded Obie Awards, during the 2017 theatre season his play “A DOLL’S HOUSE, PART 2” premiered on Broadway and currently his play “HILLARY AND CLINTON” is in previews.

“We have always wanted to present a play that addresses faith in an objective manner,” mentions Posey. “But the issue with most scripts written in that vein is that there is either a heavy dose of proselytizing or indoctrinating towards specific ideals or a highly melodramatic, sensationalized approach to a moral lesson. That isn’t the kind of theatre we like to present.”

Known for its edgy approach, Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga does not feel it has a responsibility to dictate opinion nor does it align itself in that regards when selecting productions. “This play presents the issues inherent when subscribing yourself to a particular individual responsible for not only HIS faith, but for that of an entire congregation. How does that power identify and define the pastor, and how does that faith and loyalty identify and define the congregants?”

Playing the Pastor is James Ogden. Joining Ogden is Casey Keelen as the Pastor’s Wife, Kashun Parks as the Elder, Zachary Green as the Associate Pastor and Ashley Burkhart as the Congregant. The show is directed and production designed by Garry Lee Posey with stage management by Joel Sanchez.

THE CHRISTIANS will play for only 6 performances at the Barking Legs Theatre. Opening Friday April 12th and closing Saturday April 20th.

April 12 at 7:30, April 13 at 7:30, April 14 at 2:30, April 18 at 7:30, April 19 at 7:30, and April 20 at 7:30.

General Admission $20; Senior Citizens $17; Students $17 (Fridays and Saturdays)

All tickets $17 (Sunday and Thursday)

The show carries a G rating

Call (423)987-5141 for ticket information.