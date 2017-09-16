EnVaGe performs Mahler’s Fourth Symphony

Roland Hayes Concert Hall 615 McCallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

EnVaGe is pleased to announce their performance of Mahler’s Fourth Symphony. The concert will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Hayes Concert Hall of the UTC Fine Arts Center.

EnVaGe (Ensemble of Variable Geometry) presents a new concert series in partnership with UTC’s Department of Performing Arts. These events offer new and exciting live concerts appealing to diverse audiences of wide-ranging types and levels of musical experience. The ensemble’s repertoire includes solo pieces, chamber music and transcriptions of orchestral masterworks, embracing traditional concert genres alongside popular and folk idioms. EnVaGe uses amplification and other technology in combination with ensemble modification and eclectic programming to mimic today’s listening practices and enhance the audience’s aesthetic experience.

For the September 16 program, EnVaGe will perform Klaus Simon’s transcription of Mahler's 4 symphony. This is one of Mahler’s shortest symphonies and it is inspired by the children’s song “The Heavenly Life,” which depicts a child’s visions of heaven. Performed by soprano Jessica Usherwood, the song appears in the fourth movement as the culmination of a carefully prepared soundscape. The audience will be able to identify and recreate such ideas of heaven through the recurring themes of bells combined with the high woodwinds, the lyricism of the solo strings, and the rhythmic effects of the horns and lower strings.

Ticket prices are as follows—Adult: $15.00, Senior: $12.00, Faculty/Staff: $12.00, and Student: $10.00.

The Roland Hayes Concert Hall is located at 752 Vine Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403. Tickets can be purchased online at www.utc.edu/fine-arts-center or by calling the UTC Box Office at 423.425.4269 (10 am to 4 pm weekdays). For additional information, please contact EnVaGe at info@envage.org. (www.envage.org.)

