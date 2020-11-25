EPB 2020 Holiday Window Reveal

EPB 2020 Holiday Window Reveal

Don’t miss a Gig City Holiday tradition!

Our elves have been working hard on the 2020 EPB Holiday Windows and you’re invited to join the grand reveal from the comfort and safety of your home, or wherever you are! Join the livestream to catch a glimpse of the North Pole, Santa’s elves, flying reindeer, and ole St. Nick himself — along with magical performances by local musicians Swayyvo, Amber Fults, Anthony Quails, Tiffany Coleman and more.

Tune in virtually to the LIVE event on November 25 at 5 p.m. on the EPB Facebook page or at epb.com/holiday2020

And be sure to bookmark epb.com/holiday2020 to return and take the virtual tour to experience the magic as many times as you want throughout the holiday season.

