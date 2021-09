Epic Night of Literacy and Movie in the Park

Shiver me timbers, it’s time for the next SDCL Literacy Night & Movie in the Park! This year, we’re weighing anchor and setting sail with a pirate theme, with free crafts, games, a costume contest, treasure/scavenger hunt, and more! After the event, we’ll maroon ourselves on the lawn and watch the family-friendly movie The Goonies!