Epilepsy Foundation Walk Across Tennessee

Renaissance Park River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month! Join Chattanooga and the surrounding cities in walking across Tennessee on November 13, 2021. We will be walking at the same time as Knoxville, Nashville, Oneida, Cookeville, and Tri-Cities, with the goal of spreading awareness, reducing stigma, and bringing support to those impacted by epilepsy. This 1-mile walk will begin at Renaissance Park and proceed along the Tennessee River, with a turnaround near the famous blue rhino. We will have games, snacks, and a drawing for all those who register! This is a family friendly event and is accessible to those with all abilities.

You can register for the walk here:https://epilepsy-setn.kindful.com/e/walk-across-tn-for-epilepsy-.

The event will take place on November 13 from 10am-1pm at Renaissance Park, right next to Coolidge Park in downtown Chattanooga.

Info

