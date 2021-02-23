Equity, Diversity & Inclusion: Continuing the Conversation

Join United Way's Emerging Leaders and Women United for an EDI conversation with Dionne Jenkins and Lakweshia Ewing! The event is on February 23rd, at 12:00 PM!

At United Way of Greater Chattanooga, we envision a community where everyone, no matter their background or zip code, has the opportunity to achieve their full, human potential through pathways of education, health and economic stability. As an organization, we recognize the importance of acknowledging and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. But we also know that to move the needle forward, these important conversations need to happen outside of the workplace, too. In an effort to achieve our vision, we must continue to talk and work together to create communities where everyone has the resources, opportunities and support they need to thrive.

That’s why we’re bringing you part 2 of Community Conversations. In October of 2020, our Women United group presented Community Conversations: Fostering an equitable, diverse and inclusive community. The event brought great thought and conversation about EDI (equity, diversity and inclusion) in the workplace. While we had some incredible conversations, we felt like there was more to cover about how to foster equity outside of the workplace and in our everyday lives.

United Way’s Women United and Emerging Leaders groups are proud to host a conversation with key leaders in Chattanooga who focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion. We hope you will join us for Equity, Diversity & Inclusion: Continuing the Conversation on February 23 from 12:00pm-1:00pm.

If you missed the first conversation, you can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nn-M2IyLEM&t=1056s

You will hear from:

Dionne Jenkins, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union

Lakweshia Ewing, CEO , Unlearn Everything and Live, LLC

This is a free event that will be held on Zoom. https://www.facebook.com/events/473664813623067/

Event by United Way of Greater Chattanooga and United Way Emerging Leaders - Chattanooga