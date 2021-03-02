Equity, Diversity & Inclusion: Continuing the Conversation

We have rescheduled Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Continuing the Conversation for March 2 at 12:00 PM- 1:00 PM. The content and speakers will remain the same, and we hope you will join us once again for this virtual discussion. You can find the original event and speaker information and register for this new time below!

In order to access the event on March 2nd, you must register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../821.../WN_fF1BbjobTdOAAUnpHQo7DQ

We apologize once again for the interruption to our event on Tuesday. United Way of Greater Chattanooga does not condone the kind of behavior that we witnessed during the cyber-attack in any form. The racism displayed during the attack illuminates the very reason we must persist in having these crucial conversations.

At United Way of Greater Chattanooga, we envision a community where everyone, no matter their background or zip code, has the opportunity to achieve their full, human potential through pathways of education, health and economic stability. As an organization, we recognize the importance of acknowledging and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. But we also know that to move the needle forward, these important conversations need to happen outside of the workplace, too. In an effort to achieve our vision, we must continue to talk and work together to create communities where everyone has the resources, opportunities and support they need to thrive.

That’s why we’re bringing you part 2 of Community Conversations. In October of 2020, our Women United group presented Community Conversations: Fostering an equitable, diverse and inclusive community. The event brought great thought and conversation about EDI (equity, diversity and inclusion) in the workplace. While we had some incredible conversations, we felt like there was more to cover about how to foster equity outside of the workplace and in our everyday lives.

United Way’s Women United and Emerging Leaders groups are proud to host a conversation with key leaders in Chattanooga who focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion. We hope you will join us for Equity, Diversity & Inclusion: Continuing the Conversation on February 23 from 12:00pm-1:00pm.

If you missed the first conversation, you can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nn-M2IyLEM&t=1056s

You will hear from:

-Dionne Jenkins, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union

-Lakweshia Ewing, CEO , Unlearn Everything and Live, LLC

This is a free event that will be held on Zoom Webinar.

Register Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../821.../WN_fF1BbjobTdOAAUnpHQo7DQ

If you have any questions, please reach out to Mary Kathryn Levy, marykathrynlevy@uwchatt.org

Event by United Way of Greater Chattanooga and United Way Emerging Leaders - Chattanooga