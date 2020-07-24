Eric & Eric Acoustic Show

Westbound Bar welcomes Eric and Eric for a free live acoustic show. We will also be launching our new Friday Happy Hour from 9pm-10pm which will be featuring $2 domestic bottles and $3 Jim Beam Specials. Doors open at 9pm the show starts at 9:45pm.

Eric Garmany and Eric Shelton are a talented, funny, and entertaining acoustic collaboration with musical influences from Hank Jr to Green Day. They are a very talented, funny, and entertaining acoustic collaboration with musical influences from Hank Jr to Green Day and everything in between. You never know what these guys will play but you can bet it will be great. Whenever these guys are on stage you will be treated to a true music experience, stripped down and authentic, not all electronic and filtered--music the way music was meant to be. It's sure to be a good time anytime they are on stage.