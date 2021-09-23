Eric Gales

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Eric Gales

Eric Gales is arguably the best guitar player making music today! As both an African-American left-handed guitarist of extraordinary ability and an expressive vocalist, it is natural for people to compare Eric to Hendrix. But Eric has developed a unique hybrid blues/rock sound that also draws upon influences as diverse as Albert King and Frank Gambale. A unique amalgam of styles, Eric Gales stands head and shoulders among other guitarists in his genre. We're excited to welcome him back to Songbirds on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Eric Gales - 2021-09-23 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Eric Gales - 2021-09-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Eric Gales - 2021-09-23 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Eric Gales - 2021-09-23 19:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

September 21, 2021

Wednesday

September 22, 2021

Thursday

September 23, 2021

Friday

September 24, 2021

Saturday

September 25, 2021

Sunday

September 26, 2021

Monday

September 27, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours