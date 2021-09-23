Eric Gales

Eric Gales is arguably the best guitar player making music today! As both an African-American left-handed guitarist of extraordinary ability and an expressive vocalist, it is natural for people to compare Eric to Hendrix. But Eric has developed a unique hybrid blues/rock sound that also draws upon influences as diverse as Albert King and Frank Gambale. A unique amalgam of styles, Eric Gales stands head and shoulders among other guitarists in his genre. We're excited to welcome him back to Songbirds on Thursday, September 23, 2021.