Eric Johnson Songbirds MasterClass

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

For students of all skill levels

ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY! Learn guitar in an intimate setting from one of the BEST PLAYERS ALIVE! Eric Johnson is a Grammy winner and considered "one of the most respected guitarists on the planet" by Guitar Player magazine. In this Songbirds MasterClass, the genius behind Cliffs of Dover will teach you riffs, rhythms, and solos that helped make him one of the best guitar players in the world. He'll share some of the secrets behind his approach to music and help you learn how to create your own musical style.

AND THE BEST NEWS is that Eric has agreed to teach this MasterClass to support our Guitars for Kids program. For every $100 raised, we can buy a kid a guitar and teach them 10 weeks of free lessons. This program gives away thousands of guitars, equipment, and music therapy to schools and kids who otherwise would be without a musical education.

