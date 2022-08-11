Eric Kirkendoll Live on the Patio

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for $7.50 seasonal sangria flights along with live music from Eric Kirkendoll on the patio. The North Georgia native and singer-songwriter plays a mix of acoustic folk and soul.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Concerts & Live Music
