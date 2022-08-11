Eric Kirkendoll Live on the Patio

Join us for $7.50 seasonal sangria flights along with live music from Eric Kirkendoll on the patio. The North Georgia native and singer-songwriter plays a mix of acoustic folk and soul.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
to
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Join us for $7.50 seasonal sangria flights along with live music from Eric Kirkendoll on the patio. The North Georgia native and singer-songwriter plays a mix of acoustic folk and soul.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Art Show
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Art Show
-
Art & ExhibitionsBlue and Yellow
-
Kids & Family Markets This & ThatHixson Farmers Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicPaul Smith & The Sky High Band
Concerts & Live MusicDrag Rave
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink OutdoorLive Music on the Patio
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkLisa Reeves
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicSunday Brunch and Amber Fults on the Patio
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Art & Exhibitions Home & GardenGarden Crafts: Tea Cup Fairy Gardens
-
Concerts & Live MusicLive Music with Mark Andrew
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsFantasy Game Night
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.