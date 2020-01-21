Eric Kirkendoll
Westin Alchemy Bar 801 Pine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Wednesday
Sorry, no events.
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family This & ThatMAC Fursday Thursday Adoption Special
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
-
Theater & DancePop-up Project Dance Classes
Friday
-
Business & CareerMonthly Home Remodelers Networking Luncheon
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Holder
-
Charity & FundraisersAll in for ALS
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJason Lyles Duo
Saturday
-
Education & LearningMurals 101
-
-
Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsWinter Writers Workshop
-
-
Education & LearningCoffee Talk with Kreneshia Whiteside: Being a Woman of Color Working in the Arts
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJoe Jam
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningStained Glass One Day Workshop
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWooden House Collages
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Daly Special
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Wallens
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate & Advanced Watercolor
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Airbnb: Creating a New Income Stream
-
-
Education & LearningFinding Your Creative Self through Expressive Journaling
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicEli Ensor
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningGoals and Vision for 2020
-
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & FundraisersColor Chattanooga Pink! at Area 61 Gallery
-
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli & Maria Jordania