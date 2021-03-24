Eric Kirkendoll
Live music out on the patio at 1885 St.Elmo. Gonna be a fun time! Come have some food and listen to some music!
to
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Eric Kirkendoll
