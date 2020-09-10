Eric Shelton

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Eric Shelton

Thursday Night Bike Nights at Trishs Sports Bar.

Live Music Featuring Eric Shelton

$2.00 Domestic Beer or $9.00 Buckets (qty5)

If you want the Deal You Have to Ride Your Wheels

Ladies get $1.75 Domestics and $2.75 Import

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Concerts & Live Music
