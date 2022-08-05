Eric Turner / The Breaknecks / Th Unsatisfied

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Local rock show in the taproom! $10 - 9pm - 21+

Happy hour 4-6pm M-F

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsRfKo6WTu4

Info

Concerts & Live Music
