× Expand Mars Michael Erick Baker

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $25

Erick Baker is an Emmy Award-winning writer, TV show host, and singer-songwriter. For over a decade, he’s been making a life as a touring musician, performing nationally and internationally alongside artists like John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Heart, Gavin Degraw, Grace Potter, and the Goo Goo Dolls.

Known for his aching intensity, passion, and unguarded emotional energy, Erick’s live performances are a powerful example of what can be accomplished through song. His voice has been described as “a smoke and whiskey tenor with plenty of range and emotion” with “his acoustic guitar serving as rhythm and background to the swell of his voice.”

After a long and complex musical journey, success shows no signs of slowing down today with Erick’s latest album Morning Light. Released in 2020, Morning Light is his most ambitious record yet. It’s an inspired collection of soulful anthems centered on making the most of the moment.