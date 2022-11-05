× Expand Mars Michael Erick Baker with Bee Taylor

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $22

Erick Baker is a heart-on-his-sleeve troubadour from Knoxville, TN, singing country soul. For more than a decade, he’s made a life in music, sharing the stage with artists like John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Heart, Gavin Degraw, and the Goo Goo Dolls.

With a powerful voice that has been described as “a smoke and whiskey tenor with plenty of range and emotion”, Baker’s songs draw influence from classic singer-songwriters like James Taylor and Van Morrison and find their place alongside other contemporary songwriters like Chris Stapleton, Ray Lamontagne, and Amos Lee.