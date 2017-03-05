Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Feat. Live Music

Sunday is Race Day! Whether you're running, supporting, or simply looking for some Sunday excitement, head to the First Tennessee Pavilion to cheer on the finish line, check out the expansive vendor expo, grab some delicious food, and tap your toes to some great, live music. All musical performances are free admission located on an outdoor stage, towards the back half of the pavilion.

9:00am-9:45am: Live Music from the Knob Creek Girls

The Knob Creek Girls are Chattanooga’s own Lynn Wamp, Jana Michelson, Kara Miscio, and Christie Burns. For over five years, they have been singing and playing their contemporary arrangements of traditional songs, featuring lush four-part vocal harmonies backed by guitar, hammered dulcimer, upright bass, mandolin, and ukulele. Their sprightly music is sure to get you off your feet and singing on Sunday morning!

10:00am-10:45am: Live Music from Rick Rushing and the Blues Strangers

Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers are a Blues based Trio out of the scenic city of Chattanooga Tennessee. This trio harnesses the key elements of Blues, Jazz, Rock and Rhythm to create a synergy that lifts audiences to new heights of musical consciousness. Rick Rushing a native of Cincinnati Ohio, is the band leader, vocalist and guitarist. Rick is kin to the legendary Jimmy Rushing the American Blues Shouter and vocalist for the Count Basie Big Band.

12:00pm-12:45pm: Live Music from Kofi Mawuko and the Ogya World Music Band

It’s hard not to love this band. OGYA (pronounced O-jah and means FIRE) brings hot, sultry rhythms of West Africa, the Caribbean and the Americas with high-energy original compositions. Lead singer Kofi Mawuko, a native of Ghana, has toured throughout Africa, Cuba, Europe and Russia. After relocating to the USA, Kofi widened his array of percussion talents by performing with jazz, blues, hip-hop, funk, rock and roll, techno/DJs and bluegrass artists around the Southeast. He has recorded studio tracks for and performed solo with Grammy Award-winning artists, and has opened for international known artists, such as Ladysmith Black Mbazo, Oliver Mtukudzi, Ruben Studdard and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Kofi and his Ogya World Music Band will uplift your spirits, letting the music take you away and feed your soul!\