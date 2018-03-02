Packway Handle

First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join us for the Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon's Michelob Ultra Race Weekend Concert Kick-Off! Head to the First Tennessee Pavilion to register and pick up your packet for the race. There will be an Expo of local vendors featuring a variety of health and fitness related products, as well as a Michelob Ultra beer trailer. The Packway Handle Band will take the stage at 5pm. Hailing from Atlanta, GA, this group is a combination of Americana, Folk and Bluegrass. Whether you’re a traditional bluegrass fan, or someone who’s never preferred the sound, you’re guaranteed to be surprised and swept away by Packway Handle’s impressive harmonies, off-the-wall covers, and spirited performance. Their high energy show will get you pumped for race day.

First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
