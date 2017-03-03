Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Kick-Off Party feat. Strung Like A Horse

Erlanger's Chattanooga Marathon presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is going to be a weekend-long party for runners and fans alike.

Friday night, head to the First Tennessee Pavilion for Michelob Ultra's Kick-Off Party.

4:00pm-6:00pm: Registration and Michelob Ultra Happy Hour

Runners can register and pick up their packets at the First Tennessee Pavilion and enjoy a special happy hour from Michelob Ultra.

5:00pm-7:00pm: Michelob Ultra Kick-Off Party featuring a FREE outdoor concert from Strung Like A Horse!

Strung Like A Horse is not your typical bluegrass band. Yes, they contain elements of traditional Appalachia, but combine that with gypsy-influenced rock n’ roll, and you get a fiery sound that is unlike anything you’ve experienced. Clay Maselle’s soulful vocals, combined with the harmonies of the group, harken the crowd to get up and dance. Their energy is electric, making you feel alive, and simply having fun.