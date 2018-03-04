Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon - Live Music at the Finish Line!

Celebrate with your loved ones as they cross the finish line at the First Tennessee Pavilion. There will be plenty of food and beverage from local food establishments, as well as live music featuring some of Chattanooga’s finest musicians.

8:30am-9:15am: SPINSTER

Chattanooga sisters Rosalie, Rachel and Amelia put on an unforgettable acoustic art pop experience. You’ll be hypnotized by their familial harmonies as they jump between the mandolin, washboard, upright bass and glockenspiel. You may be surprised by an occasional mash up of a classic throwback with a current top hit.

9:30am-10:15am: TOBY HEWITT

Toby Hewitt is a singer/songwriter from Chattanooga. He enjoys entertaining and engaging his listeners through a variety of musical genres with his own acoustic style. His sound has an Americana influence, but he isn’t afraid to slide into rock, pop, funk, or the unexpected acoustic rendition of a great hip-hop favorite.

11:30am-12:15pm: KOFI MAWUKO AND THE OGYA WORLD MUSIC BAND

A native of Ghana, West Africa, Kofi Mawuko is no stranger to tribe drums. His Ogya World Music Band plays West African music fused with rock, blues, reggae, jazz and other unexpected genres. They have performed around the world opening for artists such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Ruben Studdard, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Ogya’s positive message and energetic performance will raise your spirits and get your feet moving!