Erlanger Health Fair Day

to Google Calendar - Erlanger Health Fair Day - 2018-10-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Erlanger Health Fair Day - 2018-10-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Erlanger Health Fair Day - 2018-10-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Erlanger Health Fair Day - 2018-10-21 11:00:00

The Chattanooga Market 1829 Carter St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Erlanger Health System is pleased to announce Erlanger Health Fair Day is Sunday, October 21, at the Chattanooga Market from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Approximately 20 Erlanger departments and physician practices will be on hand to answer health questions and provide valuable health information.

Not only will Chattanooga Market customers have a vast array of local produce and products to choose from to enhance their healthy lifestyle, they will also have the opportunity to meet Erlanger staff and specialists who make it their priority to provide the best medical and healthcare needs to residents in our region.

Physicians and medical representatives from multiple Erlanger facilities will be available to answer medical questions and discuss their services.

Info
The Chattanooga Market 1829 Carter St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Festivals & Fairs, This & That
to Google Calendar - Erlanger Health Fair Day - 2018-10-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Erlanger Health Fair Day - 2018-10-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Erlanger Health Fair Day - 2018-10-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Erlanger Health Fair Day - 2018-10-21 11:00:00
DI 15.42

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

October 17, 2018

Thursday

October 18, 2018

Friday

October 19, 2018

Saturday

October 20, 2018

Sunday

October 21, 2018

Monday

October 22, 2018

Tuesday

October 23, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours