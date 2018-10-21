Erlanger Health System is pleased to announce Erlanger Health Fair Day is Sunday, October 21, at the Chattanooga Market from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Approximately 20 Erlanger departments and physician practices will be on hand to answer health questions and provide valuable health information.

Not only will Chattanooga Market customers have a vast array of local produce and products to choose from to enhance their healthy lifestyle, they will also have the opportunity to meet Erlanger staff and specialists who make it their priority to provide the best medical and healthcare needs to residents in our region.

Physicians and medical representatives from multiple Erlanger facilities will be available to answer medical questions and discuss their services.