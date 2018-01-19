Erlanger's Dinner of Distinction

Dr. Michael Greer, Dr. Michael Love, Rae Young Bond and the late Tom Edd Wilson will be honored at the Erlanger Health System Foundation’s annual “Dinner of Distinction” on January 19, 2018. This is the 15th year for Erlanger’s annual recognition event, which is being held at the Chattanoogan Hotel, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The 2018 honorees were selected for their enduring commitment to foster quality medical services to this community, as well as demonstrating unquestionable character and human compassion, according to Julie Taylor, president of the Erlanger Health System Foundations and Chief Development Officer.

Drs. Greer and Love are being honored for their commitment to improving the health of those in our region and contributing a lifetime of healthcare benefits to this community. This award also acknowledges the unquestionable character of both physicians and their commitment to the healing mission and values of Erlanger.

The Erlanger Foundations will also honor Rae Young Bond, CEO of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, and longtime civic leader Tom Edd Wilson with the “Gordon Street Distinguished Leadership” awards. These awards are given annually by Erlanger to community leaders who have championed the advancement of healthcare in the Greater Chattanooga region, committed to improving the health of people throughout our community and to the healing mission and values of Erlanger.

Dr. Michael Greer is a board certified vascular surgeon with University Surgical Associates. He has served in numerous leadership roles at Erlanger including twenty years on the health system’s credentialing committee, as well as on surgery, budget and MCEC committees. In addition, he has served as secretary of the medical staff and was a founding member of Assured Care. An Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College (UTHSC), he has served as Surgical Clerkship Director of medical students for the past fifteen years. Dr. Greer has also served for six years on the Alumni Council of UTHSC and 15 years as president of University Surgical Associates.

Dr. Michael Love is a board certified cardiovascular disease specialist with UT Erlanger Cardiology. Dr. Love served on Erlanger’s cardiology, pharmacy and therapeutics committees and currently serves on the health system’s transportation advisory committee. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Heart Association. In 1981 Dr. Love served as president of the Chattanooga chapter of the American Heart Association. He is also an assistant professor of Internal Medicine at UTHSC.

Rae Young Bond is Chief Executive Officer of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Medical Foundation of Chattanooga, as well as Project Access, a community health partnership that coordinates charity care for low-income uninsured residents of Hamilton County. She is chair of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Health Council and serves on the boards or operating councils of the Association of American Medical Society Executives, Tennessee Physician Quality Verification Organization, Volunteers in Medicine, Chattanooga Medical Group Management Association, Hamilton County Step ONE Health Initiative, the Regional Science and Engineering Fair, and Project Access. Bond has also assisted the Tennessee Department of Health in the development of the 2010 and 2014 Tennessee State Health Plans.

Thomas Edward (Tom Edd) Wilson, passed away suddenly on June 10, 2017, less than a week after leading ground-breaking ceremonies for the new Children’s Hospital Outpatient Center at Erlanger. Mr. Wilson’s distinguished career and civic involvement enabled him to lend his expertise and support to many major initiatives around the state. Most recently, Mr. Wilson served as Co-Chair of the Erlanger Children's Hospital Capital Campaign. He was a member of Erlanger's Hospital Board of Trustees; SunTrust Bank Board of Directors; The Economic Development Council, Urban Growth Joint Economic & Community Development Board; Mayor's Task Force on Renewal Communities; Enterprise South Development Board; Local Workforce Investment Board; University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Chancellor's Roundtable; Rail Authority Board; Advisory Board Member of the College of Engineering Computer Sciences Industrial Board and THRIVE, among many other leadership roles.Erlanger’s 15th Dinner of Distinction will be Friday, January 19 from 6 until 9 p.m. at the Chattanoogan Hotel. A reception will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. and followed by dinner and a program honoring the 2018 Distinguished Honorees.

Tickets are $125 per person or $1,500 for a table of eight people. Seating is limited. Reservation deadline to purchase tickets is January 12.