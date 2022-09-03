× Expand TheChattery.org Erotica Writing: Engage and Seduce Your Reader

Tackle the taboo topic of sex in your writing with a level of understanding and expertise that even some famous and prize-winning writers never achieve. Whether you want to write a single sex scene in a larger work of non-erotica or you want to pen the next version of THE STORY OF O, this workshop is for you.

In this workshop you will learn to overcome the boundaries of failure and move to a place where it is possible to embrace a broader use of language and let go of ideas you have about writing that limit you as a writer. This workshop is a writing workshop, not a sex workshop. It will be a fun environment but not one for children.

Supplies needed: Pen, paper or other writing surfaces — the class will participate in writing exercises.

About the instructor:

Kali Meister received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee and an MFA in creative writing from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont. She is also an established writer, public speaker, academic and actress. Her writing has been featured in several lit reviews, newspapers and magazines including 34 Orchard, Caduceus, Pitkin Review, Low Explosions, and Knoxville Metro Pulse. She was the 2008-2009 John C. Hodges Writer in Residence for the University of Tennessee Knoxville Libraries.

She is the founder of She Wonder Production, a film production company that focuses on the female experience and narrative. Her short films have been selected for numerous regional film festivals including the Knoxville 54 Hour Film Festival, The Knoxville Film Festival, The Chattanooga Horror Film Festival and The Knoxville Horror Film Festival and have won awards for best screenplay, best performance, and best overall short film.