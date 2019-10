The second annual ESA Charity Bingo event to benefit the Walter E. Boehm Birth Defects Center will be held Saturday, October 26 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 7111 Lee Highway. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m.

We have a wide variety of donated items - some are collector's items - to be used as prizes during the games and also for bidding at the Silent Auction.