Escape From the Folds

to Google Calendar - Escape From the Folds - 2019-04-24 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Escape From the Folds - 2019-04-24 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Escape From the Folds - 2019-04-24 17:30:00 iCalendar - Escape From the Folds - 2019-04-24 17:30:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

You have one hour to figure out what forces are at play in our latest exhibition, Alyson Shotz: Un/Folding. Can you solve the mystery before it’s too late?

Inspired by escape rooms and choose-your-adventure style books, visitors between the ages of 21 and 30 are put to the task, armed with their wits and each other to solve various riddles, clues and puzzles.

If you’re up for the challenge, come alone or with a group. We’ll end the challenge with exhibit-inspired drinks from the cash bar and special fold-able food for sale.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Escape From the Folds - 2019-04-24 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Escape From the Folds - 2019-04-24 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Escape From the Folds - 2019-04-24 17:30:00 iCalendar - Escape From the Folds - 2019-04-24 17:30:00
DI 16.11

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

March 21, 2019

Friday

March 22, 2019

Saturday

March 23, 2019

Sunday

March 24, 2019

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours