Escape From the Folds

You have one hour to figure out what forces are at play in our latest exhibition, Alyson Shotz: Un/Folding. Can you solve the mystery before it’s too late?

Inspired by escape rooms and choose-your-adventure style books, visitors between the ages of 21 and 30 are put to the task, armed with their wits and each other to solve various riddles, clues and puzzles.

If you’re up for the challenge, come alone or with a group. We’ll end the challenge with exhibit-inspired drinks from the cash bar and special fold-able food for sale.