Essential Oil Blending for Emotional Healing

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Are you interested in learning how to blend essential oils to aid in nurturing your emotional well-being?

If so, this class is for you. This one-hour course will get you thinking about what areas of your emotional life you need to concentrate on and how essential oils can help you on your journey. You will learn basic blending techniques and essential oil safety. You will also mix your very own alchemic blend to address whatever you are going through emotionally to take home with you.

This is a hands-on class, and your instructor will provide all materials

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Cassandra Tucker is the owner and creator of Divine Purity Aurapothecary, LLC. She has over ten years of experience in being a product maker. Her global brand was built by creating products that stem from her healing journey, her knowledge of the link between emotions and sense of smell, and how they work together to aid in emotional healing. Her brand, Divine Purity Aurapothecary, LLC, is dedicated to empowering women to heal emotionally and mentally by doing the work. Her handcrafted products are infused with healing energy and intentional essential oil blends to help you care for yourself while recovering from life's various happenings. She believes that self-care goes beyond expensive spa treatments just to come out with the same emotional baggage you had when you went in. Cassandra believes proper self-care has to include an up-close and personal connection with yourself to understand the whys of who you are.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Home & Garden
4235212643
