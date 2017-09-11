Essentials of Paper

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Monday, September 11

7:00-8:30 pm

Open to the public, free of charge but registration is encouraged

Artists, students, educators and just the plain curious are invited to a free educational presentation about paper.  Sarah Becktel, Artist Educator for Strathmore Artists Paper, will present “The Essentials of Paper”, a 90-minute slide and hands-on presentation.  The presentation will focus on how understanding a paper’s fiber, weight, texture, surface, grade and permanency affect an artist’s choice and usage of fine art paper. Attendees participate in hands-on exercises, using a selection of papers and drawing materials. The goal of the presentation is to provide information to help artists select the right papers for their medium and techniques.  Each attendee will some free goodies including  Strathmore papers,  a selection of drawing materials and a watercolor brush.  Open to the public free of charge.  Space is limited so registration is encouraged.

The presentation will cover all aspects of fine art drawing papers including:

– History of Writing Surfaces: parchment to papyrus to paper

– History of Paper: from China to Europe

– How Paper is Made: past and present

– Handmade paper vs. Machine made paper

– Components of Paper: fiber, watermark, surface texture, sizing, weight, permanence.

– Environmentally friendly papers and alternative fibers

– Types of Paper: newsprint, sketching, drawing, bristol, illustration, charcoal, pastel, watercolor, mixed-media

– Grades of Paper: student, artist, professional

– Paper Storage

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
423-266-2712
