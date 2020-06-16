× Expand The Chattery Estate Planning 101

Are you prepared to leave your family in good shape should something happen to you? Do you have power of attorney? A will? A life insurance policy? No matter you age, these documents are important.

In this class, lawyer Amanda Jelks will talk through:

Why everyone over the age of 18 must have a power of attorney.

How to make sure your children are taken care of if something happens to you.

Things your aging parents need to know to make their lives and yours easier.

What's the difference between a will and trust?

How do I appoint a guardian to raise my child if something happens to me?

About the teacher:

Amanda Jelks is the Owner and Managing Attorney at Jelks Law, PLLC. She and her team handle transactional business matters for small businesses and assist families with estate planning and probate. Her early passion and dedication was rewarded with full academic scholarships to her alma maters, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the University of Memphis. Amanda’s hard work is proving yet again that her passion sets her apart with Jelks Law, PLLC being bestowed the distinct award of 2018 Emerging Business of the Year and with Amanda being recognized as one of the Top 20 Professionals under the age of 40 in the Chattanooga area.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.