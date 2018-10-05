ESTRANGED | Recent Works by Grant Wood

After spending several years in England, native Chattanoogan, Grant Wood has returned home and will be exhibiting a large body of artwork at Townsend Atelier. The show will be full of landscape and figurative works painted in England and in America recording the coastal towns and local people of both countries.

Works available for purchase.

The show will be on view through November 3.

About the artist:

Grant Wood, best known for his sprawling landscapes painted in a loose and seemingly effortless style, is a classically trained oil painter from Chattanooga, Tennessee. His love for painting grew with his first apprenticeship under the wing of his uncle, the illustrator, and artist, John Wood.

After graduating from The Baylor School in Chattanooga, Grant attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he continued to thrive under the tutelage of the world-renowned Russian artist Daud Akhriev, learning the Russian academic tradition. In 2011, Grant won a full scholarship, granted by the Benwood Foundation, to attend the Florence Academy of Art, where he spent a year engulfed in the uber-traditional techniques of the continental European academy. Upon his return to Chattanooga, Grant graduated in 2013 with a BFA in Painting and Drawing from UTC.

Since University, Grant spent much of his time traveling and living abroad, namely through England. While in England, Grant established a name as a landscape artist by appearing twice on the Sky Arts channel show Landscape Artist of the Year (aired October 2015 and 2016). Furthermore, he exhibited at the juried 2016 Royal Art Exhibition put on by Queen Elizabeth in London.

Grant currently lives full time in Chattanooga where he has continued to be pursued for commissions and exhibitions.