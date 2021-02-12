Et Cetera with Blended Family

Help us welcome back the Et Cetera to the Wanderlinger Stage with special guests Blended Family opening the show.

Et Cetera is an invigorating, extensive exploration into a broad spectrum of musical genres. With roots in psychedelic rock, metal, funk, jazz and soul, Et Cetera is able to deliver a fun show that anyone can enjoy.

$10 Cover: 21+ after 9PM

Doors 7:30pm Show 8:30pm

Seating is limited, so make plans to arrive early.

Join us for dinner and a show!

Our kitchen is now open. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials.

In order to protect our guests, artists, and employees, social distancing and COVID 19 guidelines must be followed. Masks are required for entry and when moving about the room.