Et Cetera

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Et Cetera

ETC is back at Wanderlinger Brewing Company with 2 furiously funky sets of grooving tunes for your earholes! Put on a mask/dancing shoes and let's cut a rug!

Show 8:30

Tickets $7

Et Cetera is an invigorating, extensive exploration into a broad spectrum of musical genres. With roots in psychedelic rock, metal, funk, jazz, and soul Et Cetera is able to deliver a fun show that anybody can enjoy!

21+ after 9PM; Masks are required

Come early and have dinner with us. Our menu is constantly evolving with new specials every week.

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music
14232697979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Et Cetera - 2021-02-20 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Et Cetera - 2021-02-20 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Et Cetera - 2021-02-20 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Et Cetera - 2021-02-20 20:30:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

February 16, 2021

Wednesday

February 17, 2021

Thursday

February 18, 2021

Friday

February 19, 2021

Saturday

February 20, 2021

Sunday

February 21, 2021

Monday

February 22, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours