Et Cetera

ETC is back at Wanderlinger Brewing Company with 2 furiously funky sets of grooving tunes for your earholes! Put on a mask/dancing shoes and let's cut a rug!

Show 8:30

Tickets $7

Et Cetera is an invigorating, extensive exploration into a broad spectrum of musical genres. With roots in psychedelic rock, metal, funk, jazz, and soul Et Cetera is able to deliver a fun show that anybody can enjoy!

21+ after 9PM; Masks are required

Come early and have dinner with us. Our menu is constantly evolving with new specials every week.