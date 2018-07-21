"Honk! The Musical!"

“Honk” by George Styles and Anthony Drewe is a musical retelling of Hans Christian Anderson’s The Ugly Duckling. In this completely re-imagined production, taking place during a community park & river clean up, a group of children and adults engage with one another to tell a story, transforming the garbage and junk around them into the magical set pieces, costumes and props they need.

It’s a family-like community of characters coming together to not only tell a story, but encourage audiences to convert waste materials into reusable objects, recycle, and think about their environment and the animals who live in it. Humans aren't the only ones who have families, but they are the only ones with voices.

Honk! is an important opportunity to value and nurture the imaginations and creativity of all the diverse children within our community. It's an experience that will give them the inspiration to stand up and make change.

Honk! runs at Barking Legs Theatre July 13-15 & 19-21. The three matinee performances (Saturdays and Sunday) will be free for any child 14 and under. In order to accommodate as many youth as we can, we will only be taking email reservations for those shows. Please email garry@ensembletheatreofchattanooga.com to be added to the reservation list.