"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime"

ETC BRINGS A BEST SELLING NOVEL TO THE CHATTANOOGA STAGE

Continuing their season of family-themed shows, ETC is thrilled to be tackling the beloved story of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, based on the best-selling novel written by Mark Haddon. The book and the play follow the story of Christopher John Francis Boone, a 15-year-old boy living in Swindon, Wiltshire, who embarks on a mysterious adventure to solve the murder of a neighbor’s dog. Christopher, a mathematician with a love for red cars also has Asperger syndrome, a form of high-functioning autism.

Living alone with his father, Christopher’s goal of taking A-level maths is put on the backburner when he stumbles onto this escalating mystery. Determined to bring clarity to the death of a friend, Christopher begins to write out his journey as a mystery novel, much to the chagrin of several people around him. One of his biggest supporters, is his teacher, Siobhan, who turns his story into a play.

At the helm of his third production this season, director, Garry Lee Posey, is excited to bring one of his favorite novels to life. “What I find fascinating about this play is it’s many levels of storytelling. It operates at a pace that is at times maddening, it employs a structure that is both disconcerting and satisfying, and begs the artists to find a new approach to creating. I imagine this to be an objectification of the inner workings of the mind of those on the spectrum, and with that, the brilliance of this play becomes touchingly apparent.”

In his third appearance on the ETC stage, Normand Caissie will be tackling the challenging role of Christopher, “Bringing Christopher to life on stage was, and in some way still is, a terrifying and intimidating challenge. However, the responsibility of portraying this imaginative, and slightly inquisitive boy with this incredible gift for thinking, is deeply desirable for me. To tell this story of family, love, and difference has been a beautiful and challenging process that has only come together due to incredibly hand-in-hand teamwork and passion our entire ensemble of actors and creators have.”

Excited to hit the Barking Legs stage yet again, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time has been a long-time occupant of ETC’s bucket list.

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

May 18,19,24,25, 26 at 7:30

May 19 and 26 at 2:30

Barking Legs Theater, 1307 Dodds Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404

423-987-5141 for ticket information