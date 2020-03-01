European Tour: Part One

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Enjoy a leisurely Sunday afternoon European Tour: Part One concert on March 1 when Chattanooga State’s Symphonic Band, under the direction of Nicholas Hartline, will embark on a two-part musical journey beginning at 2:30 p.m. The first leg will include Germany, England, Russia, Ireland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania. The concert will also feature French horn soloist, and Chattanooga State music major, Eli Yuca.

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Concerts & Live Music
