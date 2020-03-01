Enjoy a leisurely Sunday afternoon European Tour: Part One concert on March 1 when Chattanooga State’s Symphonic Band, under the direction of Nicholas Hartline, will embark on a two-part musical journey beginning at 2:30 p.m. The first leg will include Germany, England, Russia, Ireland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania. The concert will also feature French horn soloist, and Chattanooga State music major, Eli Yuca.