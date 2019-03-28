Eva Kor

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Eva Kor, a Holocaust survivor whose story has been documented in an award-winning film, a popular young adult book, a German book, and elsewhere, will be speaking at Southern Adventist University on March 28 at 11 a.m. Featuring a powerful story of forgiveness, this event will take place in the Iles P.E. Center and is free and open to the public.

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
