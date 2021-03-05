Evan Kennedy Trio
Evan Kennedy Trio takes the stage at The Office at City Cafe downtown Chattanooga! Don’t miss your opportunity to see this awesome band. Classic rock, country, blues, etc..
10pm-1am! Great food, drinks, and friendly staff!
to
The Office @ City Cafe 901 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
