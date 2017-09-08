An Evening with the Artist : Sean Cheetham

His workshop is full, but you can still meet the artist and watch him paint and talk about his work during this fun and informative evening. Sean will be painting a portrait from a live model. Light refreshments available. These demos are always fun, fascinating, and laid back so join us!

About the instructor:

Born in 1977, Sean Cheetham is a contemporary oil painter whose training is steeped in traditional portraiture. He is known for his technical skill and for achieving accuracy and harmony in his paintings which he credits to a deep understanding of drawing and to his own system of mixing colors. He has a Bachelor of Fine Art degree with honors from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA. Sean has exhibited at the National Portrait gallery in London in 2005 where he was included in the prestigious BP Portrait award show. His self-portrait, Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams... was at the National Portrait gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington DC. In 2006, Sean had his first one-man exhibition at The Mendenhall Sobieski Gallery in Pasadena. Sean has become recognized as one of the most acclaimed young figurative painters today. He has been featured in numerous publications including American Artist’s Workshop magazine. Sean lives and teaches painting in Los Angeles.