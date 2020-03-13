An Evening with the Artists

× Expand peggy C:\Users\peggy\AppData\Local\Temp\mso359C.tmp

Los Angeles based artists, Sean Cheetham and Kate Zambrano, will be in Chattanooga to teach workshops in painting and drawing at Townsend Atelier. While here, they will conduct a free drawing demo that will be open to the public. This is a chance to meet the artists and watch them draw from a live model during this fun and informative evening. These demos are always fun, fascinating, and laid back so join us!

About the artists:

Born in 1977, Sean Cheetham is a contemporary oil painter whose training is steeped in traditional portraiture. He is known for his technical skill and for achieving accuracy and harmony in his paintings which he credits to a deep understanding of drawing and to his own system of mixing colors. He has a Bachelor of Fine Art degree with honors from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA. Sean has exhibited at the National Portrait gallery in London in 2005 where he was included in the prestigious BP Portrait award show. His self-portrait, Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams... was at the National Portrait gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington DC. In 2006, Sean had his first one-man exhibition at The Mendenhall Sobieski Gallery in Pasadena. Sean has become recognized as one of the most acclaimed young figurative painters today. He has been featured in numerous publications including American Artist’s Workshop magazine. Sean lives and teaches painting in Los Angeles.

Kate Zambrano was born in Texas and currently lives and works in Los Angeles.

In 2011, she was introduced to the world of fine art and left the fashion industry to spend the next two years teaching herself to draw. It was a seemingly long and arduous journey, garnering techniques through trial and error. But every now and then, a small epiphany would occur to assure her that she was on the right path. Each step was a building block for the next. Kate says ” I am constantly learning and trying to better both myself and my work. I enjoy applying my major influences together in my art – the systemic urge to understand human behavior and the beauty in expressive nuances. These pieces are not just work to me, they are my life.” Kate regularly teaches drawing workshops in Los Angeles and is an instructor at Art Escapes Italy.