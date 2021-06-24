An Evening At Arts Avenue

to

Arts Avenue 1800 Rossville Ave Unit 110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Tennessee Arts Collective presents: An Evening At Arts Avenue, the inaugural event at the newest venue in Southside Chattanooga.

Welcome! We look forward to inviting you through our doors as our friends, family, and community to share first hand what this space will offer. An Evening At Arts Avenue is a free event that will include live music, live dance performances, food, drink, free swag, registration for Season One Patrons and more!

This evening will allow you to explore the space, meet the team, listen to music by CitiCoBand, see live dance by Scenic City Dance, enjoy lite hors d'oeuvres and drinks all while enjoying a night out at the newest event space.

To best accommodate you, we are requesting RSVP so you can pick up your free swag. Please use the ticket link to complete your RSVP.

Location: Arts Avenue - 1800 Rossville Ave., Unit 110, Chattanooga, TN

When: Thursday, June 24th 7pm - 9pm

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
to
