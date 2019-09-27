The Chattery is proud to present An Evening with Austin Channing Brown.

Austin Channing Brown is a leading new voice on racial justice, and author of I'm Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness. Austin is committed to exploring the intersections of racial justice, faith and black womanhood. Her workshops are one of a kind, infused with justice, pop culture, humor, and truth-telling. Whether she is being interviewed, lecturing, or leading a workshop, Austin is sure to illicit a full range of emotions as she invites you to celebrate blackness with her.

About Austin:

Austin Channing Brown began her journey as a racial reconciler in college with an experience called Sankofa–a three-day bus trip exploring black history sites throughout the South. On this pilgrimage that she came face-to-face with her history, shared the experience with others, and for the first time in her life watched friends become transformed by learning about African American history and racism.

Austin earned a master’s degree in social justice from Marygrove College in Detroit, Michigan. Building on her Sankofa experience and the foundation of her graduate work, she has directed a short-term missions site on the west side of Chicago, creating interactive opportunities for youth to engage issues of poverty, injustice. She also served on staff with Willow Creek Community Church, developing strategies and programming around multiculturalism. Currently, she serves as resident director and multicultural liaison for Calvin College, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Register by donation. Doors open at 5:30pm.