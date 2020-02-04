An Evening with Erica Wright

Join us 2/4 at 6 pm to welcome one of the most original writers working in crime fiction today, Erica Wright. We’ll have a chance to delve into conversation with Erica about her characters, crime writing, and her latest novel- Famous in Cedarville. Don’t miss this riveting evening and read on to hear what critics are saying about Famous in Cedarville!

Famous in Cedarville (Polis Books)

Hollywood hotshots and small-town law enforcement make strange bedfellows―especially when secrets are getting women killed.

One of 2019’s Best Books According to LitReactor and Writer’s Bone.

Marilyn Stasio, The New York Times Book Review

“…a clever little whodunnit.”

Publishers Weekly, Starred Review

Wright provides it all: clean prose, captivating characters, a gripping mystery, and a wry look at Hollywood glamour and decay.

Steph Post, LitReactor, Staff Picks: The Best Books of 2019

With an Old Hollywood twinkle at the core of the story, Wright delivers yet another page-turner to compulsively devour.

John Vercher, Shotgun Honey, Favorite Reads of 2019

The sentences flow into one another with ease as she takes us into the grimier side of Tinseltown.

Daniel Ford, Writer’s Bone, The Best Books of 2019

You feel main character Samson’s grief permeate off the page. His haphazard investigation into a small-town murder takes the edge off and flings us to exotic places like Los Angeles

E.A. Aymar, Washington Independent Review of Books

There aren’t many writers who can turn seamlessly from writing poetry to crafting complex, beautiful mysteries, but Wright is one of them.

Daniela Petrova, author of Her Mother’s Daughter

Erica Wright’s Famous in Cedarville is a twisty and engrossing thriller, one of those rare page-turners that you have to force yourself to slow down and savor the lyrical prose and atmospheric scenes. Full of colorful, complex characters, old Hollywood allure and aging mafia types, it’s simultaneously a portrait of a small town and an exploration of how place and the past make us who we are. It’s the kind of book that stays with you long after you’ve read it.

Booklist

Wright successfully combines small-town sensibility with the money and glitz of twentieth-century Hollywood in a suspenseful mystery populated with winning characters, none more warmly appealing than Samson Delaware himself.

G. Robert Frazier, Chapter 16

Readers fascinated by the allure of Hollywood’s Golden Era, or just by the promise of a juicy good mystery, can’t go wrong with this one.