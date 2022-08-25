An Evening with Jasmine Marie: Breathwork Session + Talk

× Expand TheChattery.org human development Eventbrite Jasmine Marie, Founder of Black Girls Breathing.

Join Jasmine Marie, CEO and Founder of black girls breathing® for a night of conversation. Marie will address practical ways for one to manage their mental health in today's world given the impact of grief, stress and isolation (remote work) experienced collectively the past two years and her organization's pledge to impact 1 Million Black women and girls by 2025. The session will conclude with a short breathwork exercise.

Please note: Masks are required for this event.

About Jasmine:

Jasmine Marie is a speaker, breathwork practitioner, and the founder of black girls breathing®. Her work is innovating the wellness, healthcare and research industry by making mental health services accessible to Black women while filling in the gaps of data and research available on this underserved and underrepresented demographic. Marie plans to impact 1 Million Black women and girls with her work by 2025.

She is a serial founder with a past life in global haircare brand marketing and an alum of NYU Stern. The impact and range of her work to date is expansive—ranging from underserved minority communities to stressed-out college students and executives. She’s brought her expertise to elite colleges such as Harvard Business School, Columbia University, Cornell University and her client list includes corporations such as Under Armour, Capital One, Ford Motor Company, Facebook and Twitter. Marie has been featured in Good Morning America, VOGUE, Forbes, Harper’s Baazar, Marie Claire, Glamour, Nylon Mag, and Black Enterprise to name a few.

This event is brought to you by Footprint Foundation, Benwood Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, Didn’t I Just Feed You and Parkside Hall.