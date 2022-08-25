An Evening with Jasmine Marie: Breathwork Session + Talk

to

Parkside Hall 2035 Polk Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join Jasmine Marie, CEO and Founder of black girls breathing® for a night of conversation. Marie will address practical ways for one to manage their mental health in today's world given the impact of grief, stress and isolation (remote work) experienced collectively the past two years and her organization's pledge to impact 1 Million Black women and girls by 2025. The session will conclude with a short breathwork exercise.

Please note: Masks are required for this event.

About Jasmine:

Jasmine Marie is a speaker, breathwork practitioner, and the founder of black girls breathing®. Her work is innovating the wellness, healthcare and research industry by making mental health services accessible to Black women while filling in the gaps of data and research available on this underserved and underrepresented demographic. Marie plans to impact 1 Million Black women and girls with her work by 2025.

She is a serial founder with a past life in global haircare brand marketing and an alum of NYU Stern. The impact and range of her work to date is expansive—ranging from underserved minority communities to stressed-out college students and executives. She’s brought her expertise to elite colleges such as Harvard Business School, Columbia University, Cornell University and her client list includes corporations such as Under Armour, Capital One, Ford Motor Company, Facebook and Twitter. Marie has been featured in Good Morning America, VOGUE, Forbes, Harper’s Baazar, Marie Claire, Glamour, Nylon Mag, and Black Enterprise to name a few.

This event is brought to you by Footprint Foundation, Benwood Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, Didn’t I Just Feed You and Parkside Hall.

Info

Parkside Hall 2035 Polk Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
423-521-2643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - An Evening with Jasmine Marie: Breathwork Session + Talk - 2022-08-25 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Jasmine Marie: Breathwork Session + Talk - 2022-08-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Evening with Jasmine Marie: Breathwork Session + Talk - 2022-08-25 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Evening with Jasmine Marie: Breathwork Session + Talk - 2022-08-25 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

August 4, 2022

Friday

August 5, 2022

Saturday

August 6, 2022

Sunday

August 7, 2022

Monday

August 8, 2022

Tuesday

August 9, 2022

Wednesday

August 10, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours