An Evening with John Berry

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $35

During his star-making decade, John placed 20 singles on the county charts, 6 of which went Top 5. He has earned multiple Gold and Platinum records over the years, and thanks to the miracles of modern technology, he even sang a duet with the late, great Patsy Cline.

“I love what I do, with a passion not seen in quite some time. I’m hopeful and excited about the future. I love singing and always will. I have a bus, an incredible stage presentation, a great band, hands-on management team and I’m always all dressed up and ready to go.”

He released a new video and re-recorded a new single for “The Graduation Song,” and with his wife Robin, launched a new podcast, Faith Family & Friends with John & Robin Berry, which to date has featured an array of interesting and famous guests from across the spectrum of interests.

2021 saw John emerge with a host of new projects in development and with his sights firmly set on his 25th Anniversary of his highly acclaimed album, Faces, along with his legendary Christmas Tour, with a grand presentation planned that will leave audiences amazed and full of joy & hope for the future.

