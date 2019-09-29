An Evening with Ken Stringfellow

Former frontman of 90’s pow-pop group The Posies, Ken Stringfellow set for an intimate evening with Chattanooga at St. Elmo’s own: The Woodshop.

On his upcoming 2019 North American Tour, veteran touring musician Ken Stringfellow will be hitting the road solo, performing his 2001 album “Touched”. Associated with acts such as R.E.M, re-formed Big Star and The Posies, Stringfellow has run the circuits of big band touring for the better part of 3 decades. Now traveling solo, Stringfellow will perform his work in a host of smaller unique spaces, tending to his intimate style heard in his solo albums.

Chattanooga’s unique and intimate event space, The Woodshop will host an evening with Stringfellow on September 29th, in what will be a personal and in-depth experience with the indie rocker in the historic St. Elmo neighborhood. Running as a “professional living room” The Woodshop will lend a superb sounding acoustic listening room to the musician for what should be a one-of-a-kind night in Chattanooga.

Tickets are currently on sale on Eventbrite and at the door at The Woodshop