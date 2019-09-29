An Evening with Ken Stringfellow

Ken Stringfellow, founding member of The Posies, brings the full scope of his 30+ year career as a musician, songwriter, producer, raconteur and boils it down to the simplest of presentations: his voice, his guitar, and the piano. And, of course his stream-of-(sub)consciousness humor and anecdotes. Songs & stories from his work as solo artist, as well as with the Posies, Big Star, REM, Neil Young, Mercury Rev, Ringo Starr, Robyn Hitchcock...

For this tour Ken is also revisiting his landmark album "Touched" as a focal/departure point for the evening.